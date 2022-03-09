Teen Arrested in New Year's Eve Crash in Oakland Park That Killed Mother and Son

An 18-year-old driver who authorities said is responsible for a New Year's Eve crash in Oakland Park that left a mother and her son dead has been arrested, officials said.

Jonathan Yuz, of Fort Lauderdale, faces two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless driving causing property damage and one count of reckless driving causing injury, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Officials said Yuz was behind the wheel of a Porsche Taycan that struck the passenger side of a BMW 330i that was making a turn at the intersection of East Commercial Boulevard and Northeast 15th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The impact of the T-bone crash caused both vehicles to rotate and the BMW ended up going onto a sidewalk and into a light pole, officials said.

The mother and son, passengers in the BMW, were hospitalized, along with the BMW's driver and Yuz.

The mother was pronounced dead a short time later, and her juvenile son, who had been airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital on Jan. 11, also died from his injuries, officials said.

Detectives discovered Yuz had completed an illegal U-turn two blocks prior to the crash, and was traveling at a speed of 80 mph a second before impact where the posted speed limit is 35 mph, officials said.

A warrant was obtained on Monday for Yuz, and traffic homicide detectives arrested him Tuesday. He was booked into jail, where he was being held on $313,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.