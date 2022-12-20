Teen Arrested in North Miami High Football Star's Killing to Be Charged as Adult

The 15-year-old arrested in the shooting death of a North Miami High School football star last month will be charged as an adult.

The teen appeared at a Zoom hearing Tuesday, where Miami-Dade Judge Dawn Denaro explained that prosecutors are charging him as an adult in the shooting of of 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson.

Stevenson's mother and brother, Anthon Samuel, attended the hearing, as did the family of the teen charged in the killing.

The mother of a North Miami High School football star killed in a shooting is mourning her son as another teen is facing charges in the killing. Her son, 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a home in northeast Miami-Dade.

"Seeing him on Zoom was my first time seeing him and of course that stirred up some emotions for my family and I, and just to see the other side of the family on there too. So, you know, just a lot of mixed emotions," Samuel said.

The 15-year-old is facing charges including manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm in the Nov. 29 shooting.

Stevenson, a junior quarterback at North Miami High, was shot inside his own home in northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said Stevenson, his younger brother and four friends were in a room in the home when one of the friends, the 15-year-old, pulled out a gun.

The teen was told to put the gun away but he pointed it at Stevenson and it discharged, hitting Stevenson in the torso, police said. Stevenson died at the scene.

The 15-year-old is expected to appear in adult court later this month. Stevenson's mother said he needs to be held accountable.

"You have to pay for what you did to my child, and I'm not gonna rest until he pays," Sonya Stevenson said.