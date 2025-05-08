Teen arrested in Valentine's Day crash in Pembroke Pines that killed elderly man, woman

A 17-year-old has been arrested in a Valentine's Day crash in Pembroke Pines that left an elderly man and woman dead, police said.

Pembroke Pines Police announced Thursday that the teen was arrested on charges including vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the Feb. 14 crash.

The teen was driving along Dykes Road when he struck a vehicle that was making a left turn at the intersection of Northwest 12th Street, police said.

The second vehicle was driven by an 84-year-old man, who was killed in the crash along with an elderly woman. Their identities haven't been released.

An extensive investigation found the teen was driving recklessly and speeding when he crashed into the other vehicle, police said.

The teen faces additional charges related to the crash, police said.