Teen Bicyclist Dies Trying to Hitch Ride From Truck in Tamarac: BSO

A teen bicyclist was run over and killed a day before his 16th birthday while trying to hitch a ride by grabbing onto a truck in Tamarac, officials said.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of North State Road 7, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The cyclist, 15-year-old Lasvillie Sean Edwards Jr. of North Lauderdale, was riding his bike on S.R. 7 when witnesses saw him grab onto a handle on the passenger side of the Freightliner truck, officials said.

Officials said the truck driver was turning right onto Northwest 49th Street when Edwards lost control of his bicycle and rolled under the truck. Edwards, who would have turned 16 on Monday, was killed by the truck.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. BSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident.