Teen boy arrested after fireworks scare at mall in Wellington

Deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy who they said was involved in a fireworks scare at a mall in Palm Beach County, causing a mass evacuation after shoppers thought they heard gunshots.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place Saturday, when the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to the Mall at Wellington Green after numerous calls about sounds of gunshots heard inside.

The mall was evacuated and shut down for three hours before investigators determined fireworks had been ignited in a men's bathroom.

The teen, who was not identified, was arrested Sunday and is charged with a felony count of criminal mischief.