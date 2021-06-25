Teen Boy Rescued From Rubble of Surfside Condo Collapse Identified

The teen boy rescued from the rubble of the Surfside condominium collapse has been identified as a local high schooler.

Jonah Handler, 15, is a 10th grader at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials with the Archdiocese of Miami said Handler is a member of the school's baseball team.

A boy is rescued by firefighters from the rubble of a partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside. (Video credit: ReliableNewsMedia)

Handler was rescued from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo Thursday morning, not long after a section of the 12-story building collapsed.

Video showed firefighters helping Handler out of the wreckage and placing him on a stretcher.

The teen was hospitalized but his exact condition was unknown. It was unknown if he was a resident of the building.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

A man who witnessed the collapse said he helped firefighters rescue the teen from the rubble.

"As I moved closer, I could hear somebody making noise and yelling. I started to get close to the building and climbed into the debris, and I could hear him saying that he was over there, and I could see his arm sticking up through the debris and waving his hand," Nicholas Balboa, a man from Phoenix, told CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith" on Thursday night.

"He was just saying, 'Please don't leave me, please don't leave me.' I told him that we weren't going to leave him," Balboa said. "It was myself and one other person. So, we were there and we just felt like we could get to him. It didn't feel right to just leave him, especially hearing that his voice was just so young."