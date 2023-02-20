Teen Brothers Injured in West Perrine Shooting

Two teen brothers were injured in a shooting Monday night in southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the area of Homestead Avenue and Indigo Street in West Perrine, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Officers responded after a ShotSpotter picked up several dozen rounds fired.

What led up to the shooting was unclear. Police said the shooter ran away.

The brothers, 19 and 16, were taken to the hospital. Their identities were not released.

Police said the 16-year-old has two outstanding warrants of battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm. He will be taken into custody as soon as he is released from the hospital.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.