Teen Charged After High School Football Star Killed in NE Miami-Dade Shooting

Police have charged a 15-year-old teen in the shooting death of a high school football star Tuesday in a northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The teen is facing charges including manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Sierra Drive.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was shot and ran to a house for help. He collapsed and died at the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC 6's Xochitl Hernandez has the latest on the tragic death of Mekhi Stevenson, a junior quarterback at North Miami High School.

Miami-Dade Police and North Miami High School's football coach confirmed the victim was one of his players, 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, a junior quarterback.

Head coach Gerald Cox fought back tears as he remembered Stevenson, who he said was heading to college.

"He was a charismatic individual that led a team to the playoffs, led the team to a district championship. Good grades, did everything his momma asked him to do," Cox said. "He was a typical football kid in South Florida who was trying to do what he had to do and make something of himself."

Police set up a perimeter and said several other young people were seen running from the scene after the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.