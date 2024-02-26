19-year-old charged after allegedly shooting at a group of teens, injuring 1 on Miami Beach boardwalk

A teen has been arrested after he was accused of shooting at a group of teenagers over the weekend and struck a boy in the leg, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Sunday about 3 p.m. in the 4500 block of the boardwalk on Miami Beach.

A group of teenagers were walking toward the Grand Beach Hotel at 4835 Collins Avenue when they saw another group walking in their direction, the report said.

One of the victims told investigators that as they were walking a girl from the suspects group looked at their group with a "stank face" and they just laughed it off, the arrest report said.

The girl then began to scream profanities at the teens and as they walked away they heard gunshots and saw 19-year-old Bryan Rodriguez standing with a black firearm in his hand pointing it in their direction, the report said.

Bryan Rodriguez

According to two of the victims, they felt the bullets as they hit the grass area next to them. The victims began to run away toward the hotel, when they heard one more gunshot which had struck their friend in the leg, the report said.

The teen collapsed to the ground as his friends assisted him and called 911. Rodriguez fled the scene, the report said.

A BOLO was issued for a 2015 gray Infiniti that was the alleged vehicle Rodriguez was in.

Miami Beach Police officers stopped the vehicle and found two males and a female in the car, the arrest report said.

While conducting a search on Rodriguez, police found a live round inside his left front pocket, the report said.

He was later transported to the Miami Beach Police Department where he declined an interview and asked for an attorney.

The victim that sustained the gunshot wound to his right calf muscle was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit where he is being treated at this time, officials said.

Rodriguez was charged with attempted 2nd degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assailt with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor, the arrest report said.

He was then transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He was not granted bond and was asked to stay away from the Miami Beach boardwalk.