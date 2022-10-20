Teen Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting Inside Miami-Dade Walmart

A 16-year-old accused of killing a former friend inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart last month is being charged as an adult.

Malachi Allah is facing charges including second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a firearm in public in the Sept. 28 shooting, an arrest report said.

Allah was taken from juvenile detention and booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday, records showed.

The shooting happened inside the Walmart at 21115 S. Dixie Highway in Goulds.

Family members said 19-year-old Noah Perez was shopping with his aunt and 2-year-old son when he bumped into Allah.

Police said the two teens knew each other and used to be friends before they had a falling out.

According to the arrest report, store surveillance footage showed the 16-year-old Allah pulling out a gun and shooting at Perez.

Perez was critically injured but was able to take out his gun and fire back. Allah ran out through the store’s emergency exit but was caught a few blocks away.

Perez later died at a local hospital.

Allah confessed to the crime and said that he didn't see Perez holding his weapon before the shooting, the report said.

Allah remained held without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.