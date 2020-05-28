Florida Keys

Teen Charged as Adult in Killing of Brother at Islamorada Home

A South Florida teen has been charged with second-degree murder as an adult in the killing of his brother earlier this month at their Islamorada home, the state attorney's office announced Thursday.

Daniel Weisberger, 17, is accused of stabbing his 14-year-old brother to death and injuring his father on May 7. He is also facing attempted murder, aggravated battery and false imprisonment charges.

The stabbing happened earlier that day at the Executive Bay Club townhomes in Islamorada.

Authorities said Weisberger ran in front of a truck on US 1 after a daylong search for him. He was taken to a hospital in Miami with severe injuries.

The motive for the attacks are under investigation.

