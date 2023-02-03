Teen Charged as Adult in Lauderhill Shooting That Left 16-Year-Old Paralyzed

A 16-year-old accused of opening fire in Lauderhill in December in a shooting that left a fellow 16-year-old paralyzed is being charged as an adult.

Tremetrius Price is facing a charge of attempted felony murder in the Dec. 6 shooting.

Broward Sheriff's Office

In a Thursday court filing, Broward prosecutors said he's being charged as an adult and should be moved from juvenile detention to the county jail.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives said Price was involved in an argument with another teen at a housing complex near 52nd Avenue and Northwest 18th Court in Lauderhill.

At one point, Price pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the other teen, police said.

The victim, a student at Boyd Anderson High School, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials said the teen survived but underwent multiple surgeries and is paralyzed from the waist down.

Price didn't attend a hearing Friday to discuss his case but his mother did. She pleaded with the judge for his release.

"I have a disabled child at home and you know, Tremetrius was my main person that really helped me out with my baby," the mother said.

The judge ultimately denied bond for Price.