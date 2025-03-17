Teen charged as adult in shooting that killed girl, 16, in Fort Lauderdale

A teenager is facing charges as an adult after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed during a fight that her family says had nothing to do with her.

Isaiah Frazier, 17, allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting during a fight in the 1500 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale in February.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tanaejah Atterbury, 16, was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Frazier is accused of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Atterbury's mother said her daughter was standing watching the fight and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I thought somebody hit her, but I didn't know she was shot, but when I picked her up I saw blood on her shirt and she was talking to me saying, 'Mommy, I'm okay,'" Shraday Heller said at the time through tears.

Chilling 911 calls revealed the moments after the shooting happened.

"They just started fighting for no reason," witness Emmanuel Auguste said. "One dude went to his car and got a gun and everybody started running and that was it."

Heller and her sister Shanell Heller said Atterbury was a typical teenager.

“She's real loved, kind, sweet, gentle, her smile lit up the room, she loved going to school, making TikTok dances with her friends, cousins and sisters,” she said. “It's sad we don't have her anymore, but God needed her more than we did.”

As they honored the teen's life Saturday, there was also a call for change.

“We just hope everyone learns their lesson and stop the violence so we don't have to meet up like this to enjoy each other,” Heller said. “We're happy that justice was served and people came out to support my sister and niece.”