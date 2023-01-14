Teen Charged for Alleged Car Theft Spree Across Miami-Dade County

A Lauderdale Lakes teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a car theft spree across Miami-Dade County, according to the State Attorney's Office.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle announced Saturday that 19-year-old Joshua Von Reed was arrested and charged for allegedly targeting owners of high-end vehicles, stealing them from the owners' homes, often from inside the garages and then taking them to Broward County to be sold.

The charged thefts targeted homes in South Miami, the City of Miami, Coral Gables, Miami-Dade County, North Miami and Pinecrest.

According to a statement from the State Attorney's Office, Reed allegedly wore a court ordered ankle monitor throughout the series of burglaries as a part of his pretrial release from the Broward County jail system.

In general, the early morning burglaries would involve individuals arriving by car at the targeted residence, gaining access to the property and/or to the garage, and then quickly driving the stolen vehicle into Broward County to be sold.

By the time the homeowners were able to respond, the vehicles had already fled the premises.

The GPS tracking supplied by the ankle monitor allegedly placed Reed at the scene of eight cases presently charged.

Reed is currently facing four counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, four counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of first-degree grand theft, two counts of second-degree grand theft, third-degree grand theft of a vehicle, armed grand theft of a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

"The resolution of this series of burglaries in car steps again shows the investigative power of police inter-agency cooperation with the Broward Sheriff's Office working with the police departments of South Miami, the City of Miami, Coral Gables, Miami-Dade County, North Miami and Pinecrest, not only to solve the crimes, but working together, in attempts to recover the stolen vehicles," said Fernandez-Rundle in a statement. "The residents of our community deserve to know that they can sleep soundly in their beds, without fear of victimization."