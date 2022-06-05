Miami-Dade police

Teen Charged with Murder Following Drug Deal Gone Wrong in Kendall

An 18-year-old was shot and killed after an argument over a narcotics transaction escalated, Miami-Dade police said

An 18-year-old was shot to death during an argument over a narcotics transaction Thursday in Kendall, Miami-Dade police said.

The teen was found dead inside a car in 10300 block of Southwest 55th Street, according to an arrest report.

18-year-old Antonio Varona was arrested after he confessed to being involved in the killing, the report said.

According to the report, Varona witnessed another individual shooting and killing the victim when a narcotics transaction escalated into an argument.

Varona confessed he tried to get away after the incident but when he realized had left his keys behind he went back to the scene where he was arrested, the report said.

Varona is charged with second degree murder and is being held without bond.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

