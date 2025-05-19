Teen dies days after Hollywood apartment fire that killed grandmother, injured dad

A teen has died days after an apartment fire in Hollywood that killed his grandmother and left his father hospitalized.

Tom Miller, 13, died from his injuries suffered in the May 14 fire, police and family members confirmed Monday.

His grandmother, Patricia Miller, who was in her 70s, was killed when the fire broke out at the two-story apartment building at 415 South Ocean Drive.

Tom Miller's father, Anthony Miller, was injured and hospitalized after the fire.

Video captured a corner unit of the building going up in flames. The building was later deemed unsafe and neighbors were forced to move out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.