Teen Dies Days After Triple Shooting in Brownsville: Miami-Dade Police

A teen who was one of three injured in a shooting in Brownsville earlier this week has died from his injuries, police said Friday.

Wrollan Foulkes, 15, passed away following the Monday night shooting in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 51st Street, Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed.

Foulkes, another 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said. The other teens are expected to survive.

Police are still searching for whoever was responsible for the shooting.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said the department was adding $5,000 to the reward for information in the case, bringing the total reward amount to $10,000.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 11/30/2020, Wrollan P. Foulkes along with two of his associates were shot in the area of NW 23 Avenue and NW 51 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/D9dSb2VFuo — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 1, 2020

Police urged anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Calls can be anonymous.