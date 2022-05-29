Fort Lauderdale

Teen Driver Arrested For Unlawful Use of Red and Blue Lights, Pointing Lasers at BSO Pilot

An 18-year-old driver was arrested Friday night after using red and blue flashing lights to unlawfully stop traffic for a car show in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, units were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights at around 11:58 p.m.

This vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd.

The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Aviation then followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway, police say.

Three juvenile passengers were detained and then released to their parents. The driver, 18-year-old Alex Donnell Singleton from Coral Springs, was arrested.

