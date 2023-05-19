Miami Shores

Teen Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Tree, Catches Fire in Miami Shores

Friends identified the victim as 16-year-old Maikel Cummings

By Steve Litz

Police are investigating a mysterious fiery crash in Miami Shores that left a teen driver dead late Thursday.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 99th Street.

The driver crashed into a tree before the car burst into flames. Miami-Dade Police confirmed the driver was killed.

Footage from a nearby home's doorbell camera showed a fireball coming from the car after the impact.

Several witnesses said they either saw or heard a helicopter right above the car and then said an unmarked police cruiser showed up right after the crash happened.

Friends identified the victim as 16-year-old Maikel Cummings.

Courtesy
Maikel Cummings

His friends and family got word of the crash late Thursday night, then learned Friday morning the severity of the crash.

His teenage friends went to see the site for themselves early Friday morning.

One woman said she was like a mother to Cummings.

"He used to stay in my house and we came over here to see because my son needed closure, I don’t know, we were still in shock, because they really have not identified him but we are putting the pieces together and we believe it is him," Jessica Rivera said.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

