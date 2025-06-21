A group of teenagers were involved in a violent rollover crash that involved three other cars and left a 16-year-old driver dead in Pompano Beach on Friday.

The fatal crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West Copans Road.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Mercedes Benz CLA 250, driven by a 16-year-old boy, was traveling westbound on West Copans Road approaching Leisure Boulevard.

At the same time, a 2021 Toyota Sienna, driven by an 82-year-old man, was going south on Leisure Boulevard toward West Copans Road.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦All lanes of Copans Road eastbound and westbound between Cypress Road and Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach are closed due to a traffic investigation. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/MoDpnj7qeB — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 21, 2025

Detectives said at some point, the Toyota turned left, where it collided with the Mercedes.

The teen behind the wheel of the Mercedes lost control, and the car rolled onto its roof and slid southwest across the roadway and into the path of eastbound traffic, the sheriff's office said.

That's when the Mercedes crashed with a 2015 Lexus RX 350.

Meanwhile a fourth car, a 2021 Toyota RAV4, was going east on West Copans Road when it was hit by debris as the Mercedes slid by it.

Four other teenagers besides the driver were inside the Mercedes, a 17-year-old girl and three 17-year-old boys.

"Deputies on scene immediately began life-saving measures until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived and transported all the occupants of the Mercedes and the Lexus to an area hospital for treatment," BSO said.

The 16-year-old driver did not survive. His name was not immediately available.

Authorities did not say more about the conditions of the other victims.

The drivers of the Toyota Sienna and Toyota RAV4 were not hurt. They stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said speeding may have contributed to the crash, but it was not clear who may have been going too fast.

After the crash, all lanes of Copans Road eastbound and westbound between Cypress Road and Northwest Third Avenue were closed due.

They have since reopened, and the investigation is ongoing.