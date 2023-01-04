Teen Expected to Face Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach HS Football Player Shooting

A 14-year-old gunman is expected to face a murder charge in last week's fatal shooting of a high school football player in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday that the state attorney's office was expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge against the 14-year-old to a murder charge.

The teen suspect, who NBC 6 is not identifying because he is a minor, was arrested in the Dec. 28 shooting of 16-year-old Ricky Ferguson Jr.

A teen is facing charges in the shooting death of a Deerfield Beach High School football player. NBC 6's Jessica Vallejo reports

Ferguson had been found shot in the head at a park in the 400 block of Southwest 2nd Street. He was brought to Broward Health North where he died Tuesday from his injuries.

Officials at Deerfield Beach High School said Ferguson was a 10th grader and a star athlete on the school's football team.

The school tweeted a statement about his death on Wednesday.

"Our hearts and sympathy go out to the Ferguson Family and the Deerfield Beach Community during this difficult time," the statement said. "There are no words that can be said, we understand that this is going to be a difficult time for everyone in the @DFB_City community. But there will be help through this grief for anyone who needs it including @DBHSFootballTTP members, students and staff."

The 14-year-old was arrested Friday by BSO detectives, and was expected to face a judge on a new charge.

A spokesperson for Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor said a panel of prosecutors will be reviewing the evidence and facts before making a formal charging decision.