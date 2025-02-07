Teen faces adult manslaughter charge in Miami stolen car crash that killed motorcyclist

A teen who was driving a stolen car when he allegedly sped through a red light and fatally struck a man on a motorcycle in Miami is now being charged as an adult as he faces a vehicular homicide charge.

Omari Terry, 17, appeared before a Miami-Dade judge Friday to face charges of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner and driving without a license causing death.

Terry was initially only charged with grand theft of a vehicle after the Tuesday morning crash that killed 34-year-old John Koontz.

In court Friday, Terry was appointed a public defender who asked for him to be released on house arrest, saying he lives with his mother and can't afford a bond.

The judge set his bond at $17,500 plus house arrest with a GPS monitor and an overnight curfew if he bonds out. He was also ordered not to drive.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 20th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue.

Miami Police said Terry was behind the wheel of a red Kia Soul that ran a red light and hit Koontz and his motorcycle, sending the car and motorcycle crashing into some nearby bushes and causing the Kia to flip on its side.

Surveillance video showed the car speeding through the intersection before hitting the motorcycle and rolling over.

First responders took Koontz to the hospital, but he did not survive, authorities said. He leaves behind two children, ages 2 and 7.

Terry and his female passenger weren't seriously injured.

According to an arrest report, the car had been stolen out of North Miami and records showed Terry has never had a driver's license issued to him.

The female who was with Terry said he'd picked her up and they went back to his house to get some marijuana, then stopped at a store to buy some rolling papers, the report said.

She said they were driving on Northwest 7th Avenue when she heard a police siren behind them and she told Terry to stop the car.

"Stop, stop, you're not going to get nowhere, stop," she told him, according to the report.

She said Terry told her he wasn't stopping because the car was stolen and he'd just gotten off house arrest, the report said.

As they approached the intersection, he kept going faster and that's when she said she saw the motorcycle and told him he wasn't going to make it and was going to hit the motorcycle, the report said.

She said Terry tried to turn the car but they drifted toward the motorcycle and hit it, the report said.

Records showed Terry had been charged with attempted second-degree murder in November 2023 but just last month a plea deal was apparently reached where it was dropped to a misdemeanor charge of openly carrying a weapon.