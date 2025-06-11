Teen fatally stabbed in Brickell high-rise wasn't supposed to be staying there

The 17-year-old killed in a stabbing at a luxury Brickell high-rise condo wasn't supposed to be living there with his father, according to new court documents.

Dominic Ferrell was staying with his father at the Icon Brickell building on Sunday morning when Miami Police said he was stabbed to death by a stranger in his sleep.

But newly discovered court documents show Ferrell's father and mother are in the process of a turbulent divorce.

The teen's mother had filed a restraining order against Ferrell's father, who wasn't supposed to be near their four children, the documents said.

The father had been renting the condo where the teen was found slain by a witness, police said.

"There was a witness that left the apartment. He was there at the apartment. He’s the one who got us there real quick," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said.

The witness was the father, who found the gruesome aftermath of the fatal stabbing.

Miami Police said surveillance footage shows the suspect, 26-year-old Kyrill Kehl, following a group of residents into a secured lobby elevator in the building at 485 Brickell Avenue without a key fob.

Once inside, Kehl was seen trying to open several unit doors before arriving at the victim’s apartment on the 34th floor, which police said was unlocked. He entered without using force.

According to investigators, Kehl brutally stabbed Ferrell multiple times while the teen slept.

Surveillance cameras captured Kehl fleeing the building and entering a nearby construction site across Brickell Avenue. Later that day, he was found dead at the site.

Investigators believe he fell from an upper floor, but it's still unclear whether it was accidental or intentional.

Authorities said Kehl, who has a history of mental health issues, was visiting Miami from Arizona. Police said Ferrell and Kehl had no prior interactions and were unknown to each other.

Ferrell had been a student at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Miami, and was most recently a student at Miami Beach Senior High.

A judge has granted Ferrell's mother an emergency motion to retrieve his body, as the family prepares for his funeral.

The mother's attorney said she had no statement on the incident, for now.

NBC6 reached out to Ferrell's father for a statement but haven't received a reply.

Police are still investigating the incident.