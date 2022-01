A 17-year-old girl who went missing this week and was the subject of a search by Miami-Dade Schools Police has been found safe, officials said Wednesday.

Brithany Martinez had been last seen on Monday morning at Miami Senior High School.

A missing person flyer was issued by police but officials said she was found safe.

No other information was immediately available.