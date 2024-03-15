‘He got a gun!': Video shows Florida teen pulling gun amid spring break crowd

Video shows a Florida teen pulling out a gun amid a crowd of spring breakers on the beach, sparking panic and chaos.

It happened Thursday afternoon on New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, according to sheriff's deputies.

Deputies were patrolling the area when they heard someone in the crowd yelling about someone with a gun.

"He got a gun! He got a gun!" someone is heard screaming in a video provided by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies spotted the suspect wielding the handgun and ordered him to drop it. Body camera footage shows one deputy with his gun drawn and running toward the suspect.

"Drop the (expletive) gun!" the deputy yells repeatedly.

Instead, the suspect took off and ran through crowds of people before running into the ocean and throwing the gun into the water along with his bag.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male from Lakeland, eventually surrendered and deputies took him into custody. NBC6 is not identifying him because he is a minor.

Deputies later found 20 small bags of marijuana inside the bag he tossed into the water.

He faces a long list of charges, including three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, improper exhibition of a firearm, commission of a second-degree felony with a weapon, resisting a law enforcement officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, and sale of marijuana.

The teen was also arrested on several warrants out of Orange County, including robbery with a firearm and violating probation.