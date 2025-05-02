Florida

Teen gunman sentenced in 2024 Florida mass shooting at party that wounded 10

Christopher Bouie Jr., 17, accepted a plea deal Thursday in the April 28, 2024 shooting at at Cabana Live in Sanford

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen gunman who wounded 10 people in a shooting at a Florida party venue last year was sentenced to a decade in prison as part of a plea deal.

Christopher Bouie Jr., 17, accepted the plea deal Thursday in the April 28, 2024 shooting at at Cabana Live in Sanford, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

Bouie, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult. In addition to the 10 years in prison, Bouie will be on probation for 5 years.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office officials said the teen opened fire during a crowded event promoted as "No One Leaves Sober."

The incident began as a physical altercation before Bouie pulled out a handgun and opened fire on a crowd of people, authorities said. Another person returned fire.

Video showed a security guard standing near the gunman wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.

Surveillance footage showed a shootout in a Florida restaurant and the moment a security guard risked his life to stop a teen gunman during the shooting that left 10 people wounded over the weekend.

All ten people survived their injuries. Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was among those injured in the gunfire.

Bouie had been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, along with firing a weapon on public property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

