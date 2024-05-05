Teen hospitalized after drone accident in Dania Beach

A teen boy was hospitalized after he allegedly injured himself while operating a drone at the Dania Beach Fishing Pier on Sunday, according to BSO.

Deputies responded to the scene around 9:00 a.m. where they found the 14-year-old boy with multiple lacerations.

Deputies learned that the teen had been operating a commercial-style drone when he was injured by its propeller blades, BSO stated. The boy's parents were reportedly contacted and cooperated with deputies.

There are reportedly signs at the Dania Beach Fishing Pier, stating that drones are prohibited from being operated on the property. Any charges or penalties would be determined by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to BSO.

The teen was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries, which were not life-threatening. Cameras captured the moment the boy arrived in an ambulance.