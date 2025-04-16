Miami-Dade County

Teen hospitalized after getting stabbed at Brownsville apartment complex

By Niko Clemmons

A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies say someone stabbed him and then fired a gun, putting other children in danger.

Antanasia Crumbley said someone stabbed her 17-year-old brother, Anthony, Tuesday afternoon at the Lincoln Gardens apartment complex in Brownsville. The possible knife used was seen in the middle of the road.

Crumbley stayed behind with her younger sister, while their mom went to the hospital with their brother.

“He's doing good, she said he's getting a CAT scan so they can see how deep he got stabbed,” Crumbley said.

Miami-Dade detectives said as the 17-year-old tried to get away, the person who stabbed him went to his car, grabbed a gun, and shot towards a group of kids who were near the teen. No one was hit.

The teen's siblings now wait for their brother to come home after a violent afternoon that's left the family and community shaken.

“Really scary, really scary,” Crumbley said. “I don't wish this on nobody.”

Detectives said they don't have information on the suspect. MDSO Northside General Investigations Unit has assumed the investigation.

