Teen hospitalized after shooting in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

A teen was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood early Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers and fire rescue workers responded to the 1700 block of Northwest 15th Court shortly after 3:30 a.m. after receiving a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot.

The teen was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was expected to survive.

Police haven't given any other information but said the shooting remains under investigation.

