A teen was hospitalized following a shooting Monday in Fort Lauderdale, police say.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded at 7:25 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Northwest 8th Avenue, where they found the victim.

The victim was transported to Broward Health with possible life-threatening injuries.

A family member told NBC6 his 16-year-old cousin got shot in the upper body.

Police haven't released information on the shooting.