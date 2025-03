A teen was hospitalized after a shooting Monday in Sunrise, police said.

The shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Northwest 35th Place.

Sunrise Police said the victim had a gunshot wound and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Their condition was unknown.

What led up to the shooting was under investigation.

