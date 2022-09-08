Teen in Custody After Shooting Two 12-Year-Olds at School Bus Stop in NW Miami-Dade

A 16-year-old suspect was in custody after police said he shot two 12-year-olds at a school bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade during an armed robbery attempt Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in Pinewood just before 8 a.m.

The two 12-year-olds were waiting to be picked up by their school bus when the armed 16-year-old approached them and demanded their property, Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis Colome said.

When the kids wouldn't hand over their property, the teen shot them then fled on foot.

Both 12-year-olds were taken to local hospitals where they're expected to survive.

Police responded and set up a perimeter as the suspect was seen running on foot through backyards, Colome said.

Footage showed officers in tactical gear responding to the neighborhood to search for the teen.

After a brief search, the teen was found and taken into custody. Two firearms were recovered, Colome said.

"These are two juveniles, two 12-year-olds, could be our children, they're just going to school, that is the last thing that any parent has on their mind, that their 12-year-olds that are waiting to go to school are going to get shot at," Colome said. "Fortunately they are recovering but we could have been at a much deeper tragedy today."

Police haven't released the teen's identity or said what charges he'll face. Colome said detectives are still trying to determine if the teen knew the victims, and how he got the firearms.

The shooting happened just hours after two teens were wounded in a separate shooting in Hialeah Wednesday night.