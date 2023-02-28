Teen in Vicious Attack on Florida Teacher's Aide to Be Charged as Adult, Given $1M Bond

A 17-year-old special needs student who was caught on camera violently attacking a teacher's aide at a Florida school last week will be charged as an adult.

The teen was arrested on a felony aggravated battery with bodily harm charge after the Feb. 21 incident at Matanzas High School in Flagler County.

The state attorney's office will be charging him as an adult, NBC affiliate WESH reported Tuesday. He's being held on a $1 million bond.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office officials said the teen told investigators he became upset when the teacher's aide took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Surveillance footage from the school, showed the 6-foot-6, 270-pound student walking fast toward the woman and pushing her several feet onto the floor, which knocked her unconscious, officials said.

The video showed the student kicking and punching the unconscious women several times in the back and head before others rushed in to help her.

Authorities said the woman was unconscious during the entire assault and unable to protect herself.

She was later transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students."