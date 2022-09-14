Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars

The 14-year-old passenger in a stolen car involved in a deadly crash in Oakland Park has pleaded no contest to one of more than 20 unrelated charges he's facing.

He is also charged with trespassing and fleeing police in the collision that killed Maria Tellez -- a 35-year-old mother of three -- who was buried Monday following the Aug. 28 crash.

A 15-year-old is accused of crashing a stolen car into several other vehicles, killing Tellez and injuring six others, while fleeing police.

He and his teenage passenger were seen on surveillance video running from the scene. They were later arrested.

New surveillance video shows two teens running from the scene of a crash in Oakland Park that left a woman dead and several others hospitalized.

The 14-year-old passenger was convicted without pleading guilty of an unrelated charge, Wednesday afternoon, and Broward Juvenile Court Judge Stacy Ross ordered that he remain in juvenile detention until the remaining cases are resolved.

The 14-year-old is due back in court Oct. 10.

The victim’s sister is trying to be patient.

“Justice is not here yet,” said Emily Feria. “This is just the beginning.”

“I know he was just a passenger, but he knew what he was doing from the beginning,” Feria said. “He knew when they stole the car, they knew when they started doing the joy ride, they knew when the police was chasing them, so for me he’s also a killer.”

The 15-year-old is also due in court Oct. 10 to face charges that include grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding with serious injury or death, and resisting an officer without violence.

“I want him to be charged as an adult,” Feria said. “They took my sister’s life.”

The names of the two teens are being withheld because they are juveniles.