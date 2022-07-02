Teen Killed in Fatal Motorcycle Accident on I-95

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an early-morning crash on I-95 Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred when a Yamaha Motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-95 behind a Chevrolet Impala, just south of Sheridan Street.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., the teen motorcyclist failed to reduce his speed and rear-ended the car. FHP says he was ejected from his motorcycle and struck the roadway.

The teen was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious bodily injuries, where FHP says he was later pronounced dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the Impala remained on the scene after the collision occurred. No other parties were reported injured, according to FHP.

The identities of both drivers are unknown at this time.

The incident caused a roadblock on I-95 for much of Saturday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.