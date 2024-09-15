Deerfield Beach

Teen lost control of car before horrific head-on crash in Deerfield Beach: BSO

Authorities said it happened at around 9 p.m. Friday in the area of SW 10th Street and Waterways Boulevard. 

Three people, including a teenager, remain in the hospital after a violent head-on crash Friday night in Deerfield Beach.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old boy from Plantation was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on Southwest 10th Street when he lost control, crossed the curbed median and collided head-on with a Ford Fusion in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Isaac Knowles, is in critical condition. The Toyota's driver and another passenger were also hospitalized.

Video shows the wreckage left behind: two cars with windows shattered, completely crumpled and disfigured.

First responders had to use the jaws of life to be able to safely remove the victims from the wreckage. One of the people involved had to have their leg amputated, but authorities didn't specific who.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue shared this video of a crash in Deerfield Beach that sent three people the hospital.

The three people involved were treated at the scene and rushed to Broward Health North, the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Emergency Services Department said. 

“The conditions of the patients range from serious to severe,” fire rescue said.

Authorities closed SW 10th Street during the investigation and cleanup process. One driver said he was stuck in traffic for two hours.

