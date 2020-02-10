Teen on Bicycle Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in NW Miami-Dade

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a teen on a bicycle then fled the scene in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday night.

Derek Betancourt, 18, was riding the bicycle in the area of the 19600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue when he was struck just before 8 p.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The car fled the scene without stopping. Betancourt later died of his injuries.

Police said the vehicle is a 2015 to 2018 4-door Mercedes C300 that's dark in color and missing its left front outer grille and front Mercedes emblem, and may have damage to the windshield.

#MDPD needs your help in locating the car involved in a HIT & RUN TRAFFIC FATALITY that occurred on 2/9/20 in the 19600 block of NW 47 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/C2LTMWnSSz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 10, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.