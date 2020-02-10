Teen on Bicycle Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in NW Miami-Dade

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a teen on a bicycle then fled the scene in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday night.
Derek Betancourt, 18, was riding the bicycle in the area of the 19600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue when he was struck just before 8 p.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said.
The car fled the scene without stopping. Betancourt later died of his injuries.
Police said the vehicle is a 2015 to 2018 4-door Mercedes C300 that's dark in color and missing its left front outer grille and front Mercedes emblem, and may have damage to the windshield.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.