Teen pleads guilty in 2024 Hialeah crash that killed 3 women from same family

A 15-year-old who was allegedly speeding and joyriding in his parents' car when he struck an SUV in Hialeah last year, killing three women, had pleaded guilty in the crash.

Wearing a brown jail jumpsuit because of his age, Maykoll Santiesteban appeared in court Friday to plead guilty in the April 23, 2024 crash.

Prosecutors were against a plea deal in the case, so Santiesteban and his attorney decided to plead guilty and leave it in the judge's hands.

Maykoll Santiesteban in court on Feb. 7, 2025.

He now could face decades in prison. The judge said she'll look at the case and could reach a sentencing decision at the end of March.

With his parents in the gallery, Santiesteban spoke quietly as he acknowledged the implications of pleading guilty.

"In total you are facing 65 years as charged, do you understand that?" the judge asked.

"Yes," he replied.

Hialeah Police officials said the teen had taken his parents' car out for a ride with friends when he crashed into another car at an intersection in the 400 block of Southeast 5th Street.

Inside the other car were a mother, her daughter, and an aunt who had gone out to buy food.

Yarina Garcia Hernandez, 39, and her aunt, Gloria Hernandez Molina, who was 71, were killed the day of the crash.

Liliana Hernandez Molina and her daughter Yarina Garcia Hernandez were involved in a fatal Hialeah crash.

Garcia Hernandez's mother and Hernandez Molina's sister, 66-year-old Liliana Hernandez Molina, was severely injured and died after spending five months fighting for her life.

Surveillance videos throughout the neighborhood caught the fast-moving SUV zooming by. Police said Santiesteban was going over 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Santiesteban was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges and has remained behind bars. He pleaded not guilty last year.