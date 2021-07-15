Teen Pulled From Surfside Collapse Rubble Reunited With Rescue Workers

The teenager who was pulled from the rubble of the collapsed Surfside condominium was reunited with the first responders who helped rescue him.

New photos show Jonah Handler meeting with the first responders who came to his rescue shortly after the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

His father, Neil Handler, posted the photos on a GoFundMe page.

"The first time we saw these nameless heroes was on the news reels as they were pulling my boy out of the rubble," Neil handler wrote. "Now with God’s grace we stand next to each other sharing thanks and hope."

Dramatic footage showed the 15-year-old being pulled out of the rubble of the beachfront condo building. His mother, 54-year-old Stacie Fang, was killed in the collapse and the first victim to be identified.

"Jonah is recovering from his physical injuries but as we all know, bitter sweet is the long road ahead without out his mom Stacie in our lives," his father wrote.

Nicolas Balboa, 55, helped firefighters rescue Handler, a 10th grader at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens. Balboa, who was visiting his father in Surfside from Arizona, was walking his dog in the early morning hours when he heard a loud noise and saw the building crumble.