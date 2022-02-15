Miramar

Teen Robbery Suspect Shot and Killed by Victim in Miramar: Police

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 16-year-old suspect is dead and police are searching for two other suspects after the victim of an armed robbery in Miramar shot and killed the teen, officials said.

The incident unfolded shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the Silver Shores community in the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard.

Officers responded to the area and found a man who said he was being robbed by the three suspects when he shot one of them.

The teen was found and airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His identity wasn't released.

Police said a firearm was located near where the teen was found.

Investigators are looking for the other two robbery suspects.

Officials also noted that a robbery was reported in the same area on Feb. 5 that involved multiple suspects robbing a person at gunpoint.

This article tagged under:

MiramarBroward County
