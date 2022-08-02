Teen Shot in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

A teen was hospitalized Tuesday after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded before 8 p.m. to the 200 block of NW 11th Court, where they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took him to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition was unknown but he is expected to survive.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

