Teen sister among 2 charged in man's murder in Naranja: Miami-Dade Sheriff

Months after a man was gunned down in the Naranja area of southwest Miami-Dade, his teen sister and another suspect have been charged in his murder.

Deashia Smith, 17, and Elton Hightower, 19, were charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the killing of Smith's brother, 20-year-old Rae'quan Smith, arrest reports said.

According to the reports, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies had responded to the 13800 block of Southwest 266th Street just before midnight on Feb. 7 after receiving a 39-round ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert.

Deputies found multiple bullet casings and later learned that Rae'quan Smith had been brought by two males to HCA Florida Cutler Bay Emergency Center.

Smith, who had multiple gunshot wounds, died from his injuries.

On March 10, Deashia Smith was arrested for being in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the gun she had was "forensically linked" as one of the two firearms used to kill her brother, the reports said.

Deashia Smith had also told her mother that she was in a car with Hightower and two other people that that they were "going to do a drill on a person named Rashad," the reports said.

A witness also came forward and told investigators Hightower and Deashia Smith both shot at the victim and fled the scene, the reports said.

Cellphone data also showed Hightower's phone was at the scene of the shooting, the reports said.

Deashia Smith is being charged as an adult. She and Hightower remained behind bars without bond on Thursday, jail records showed.