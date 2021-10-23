Teen Sister of Man Charged in Hollywood Cop's Killing Also in Custody

The younger teen sister of a man charged in the killing of a Hollywood Police officer earlier this week has also been taken into custody, authorities said.

The 17-year-old sister of 18-year-old Jason Banegas was taken into custody Friday night and brought to a juvenile assessment center, officials said.

Officials said the sister was wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of the gun that Jason Banegas allegedly used to kill Officer Yandy Chirino Sunday night.

Officials said the gun allegedly used by Banegas and recovered at the scene had been stolen out of Miami-Dade back on Sept. 14.

According to an incident report, the gun's owner said he had picked up two young women who were acquaintances, and that one of them had taken the gun from the glove compartment of his car.

Jason Banegas is accused of shooting the 28-year-old officer in the face during a suspicious incident call in a neighborhood near the Emerald Hills Country Club, Hollywood police Chief Chris O’Brien said.

Chirino was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Banegas was detained at the scene and taken into custody that night, O'Brien said.

Court records show that Banegas had been released from the Miami-Dade County jail last month, and faced burglary, trespassing and possession of cocaine charges. He is currently being held in the Broward County Jail on multiple charges including premeditated felony murder, resisting an officer with violence, armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

Officers were called to the neighborhood after residents spotted a young man riding a bike and checking door handles of vehicles in driveways on Sunday night.

Chirino had been with the department for four years and was named officer of the month in June 2020.