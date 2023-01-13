Teen Struck by Car in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A 14-year-old has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The crash happened after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 8th Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

The teen, whose identity was not released, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.