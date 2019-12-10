Teen Suspect Behind Fatal Miami-Dade Shooting Appears in Court

The suspect allegedly behind the fatal drive-by shooting of a South Florida teen appeared in Bond court on Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Matthew Hernandez is also facing charges in connection to two other drive-by shootings that occurred earlier this year.

In July, police say they responded to a home that was shot at in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The very next day, police say they responded to a shooting at Eureka Villas Park. Witnesses told officers a vehicle arrived to the park and began firing into a crowd of people. No injuries were reported.

After Hernandez's arrest in connection to the death of 15-year-old Angel Cueli, investigators say they interviewed Hernandez about the two incidents.

According to the affidavit, Hernandez has been a person of interest in several gang involved shootings, and is known by detectives due to his alleged involvement with the "Maniac Latin Disciples" criminal gang organization.

Hernandez was one of three suspects that were arrested for the death Cueli in October.

Cueli was attending a party at a home in the area of 20220 Southwest 132nd Avenue when he was shot just after 11 p.m. He was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators said house party guests were on the side of the home when an unknown suspect approached on foot and fired multiple times toward them. The suspect then ran to a car that was waiting and fled the scene.

Hernandez is currently facing three counts of attempted murder.