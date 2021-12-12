Teen Suspect Shot and Killed, Another Hurt in Botched Robbery at Hialeah Shopping Center

One teen was killed and another was wounded and is facing a murder charge after police said they were shot by a man they were trying to rob in the parking lot of a Hialeah shopping center Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the parking lot area of a Target at 1750 West 37th Street.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Hialeah Police officials said the victim had listed some firearms for sale on a website and was contacted by the teens who said they were interested and wanted to meet to make the purchase.

The victim and his wife arrived at the parking lot where they were met by the suspects, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, police said.

During the sale, the teens gave the victim counterfeit money but when the victim told them it was fake, the teens pulled out a gun and started to rob the victim, police said.

The victim was in fear for his safety and pulled out another gun from his waistband, hitting both teens, police said.

The victim and his wife jumped into their car and drove to the other side of the parking lot before calling police.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded and brought both teens to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the 17-year-old died, police said.

The 15-year-old is being charged with felony murder and armed robbery, police said.

Officials said the gun the teens had used in the robbery had been reported stolen in a separate armed robbery, and detectives are looking into several similar armed robberies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.