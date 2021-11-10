Teen Suspect Sought in Murder of Man Whose Body Was Found on Side of I-595

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and the family of the victim, 24-year-old Tyron Arthus, held a news conference Wednesday to ask the teen gunman to turn himself in.

"You still have an opportunity to do what's right, you still have an opportunity to turn yourself in," Tony said. "Leaving someone left to die on the side of the road is an atrocity we can't accept."

Broward Sheriff's Office

Arthus' body was discovered in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Hiatus Road in Davie in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.

Tony said the teen and Arthus had been in the car together and at some point, Arthus was ordered to get out of the car and was shot multiple times by the teen. Detectives don't have a motive in the shooting and they're trying to determine how Arthus and the suspect knew each other, Tony said.

"Apparently these two had a personal relationship and perhaps even considered each other friends at some point," Tony said.

Tony said investigators haven't been able to find the teen, who has been involved in other crimes in the county.

"He is an individual that we have interest in for other criminal activities that have happened here in Broward County, so it's not a surprise that from what we've gained that this individual is somebody now that we're seeking to bring in for murder," Tony said.

The mother of Arthus, who lived in Lauderdale Lakes, said she wants justice for her son.

"For them to take my son's life, and gun him down, left him like a dog on the side of the road, that wasn't fair, nobody deserve this, I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.