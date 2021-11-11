Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in connection with the Oct. 8 killing of 24-year-old Tyron Arthus.

Cooper's father, Marcus Cooper Sr., better known as Pleasure-P, is a former member of the group Pretty Ricky.

Pleasure-P had posted on his Instagram page back on Jan. 27 a happy brithday to his son. On Thursday, Pleasure-P posted a video apparently in reference to the allegations.

"Anybody can say anything, until a judge and a jury decide to say 'this is what's what, this is the evidence, this is woo-woo,' then we can go from there but today, innocent until proven guilty," he said. "They can say a million things, but, how do they know? I have a lot of questions as a father."

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports

Authorities said the teen and Arthus were in a car together when Cooper ordered Arthus out of the car in the eastbound lanes of I-595 near Hiatus Road.

That's when Cooper shot Arthus multiple times and left him to die on the side of the highway, authorities said. Officials don't know the motive for the killing.

"Leaving someone left to die on the side of the road is an atrocity we can't accept," Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said at a news conference Wednesday.

Tony said investigators haven't been able to find the teen, who has been involved in other crimes in the county.

"He is an individual that we have interest in for other criminal activities that have happened here in Broward County, so it's not a surprise that from what we've gained that this individual is somebody now that we're seeking to bring in for murder," Tony said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.