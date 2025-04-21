Fort Lauderdale

Teen swimmer who drowned at Fort Lauderdale Beach identified

A teen swimmer who drowned in rough ocean waters off Fort Lauderdale on Friday has been identified.

Jerry Hyppolite, 13, from Palm Beach County, was identified as the victim by Fort Lauderdale Police on Monday.

Detectives have ruled out foul play and determined it was an accidental drowning, police said.

Hyppolite went missing in the ocean near the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

A massive search was launched and his body was found just after 8 p.m.

A parent told NBC6 that her son was in the water with several of his basketball teammates, and they were having a hard time getting back to shore.

“He said the water was rough and they brought him back in, and they noticed one of their teammates was still out there and they kept trying to tell the lifeguard that,” she said. "The kids are devastated, crying and hugging each other so it's going to be hard."

