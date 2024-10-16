Teen Taylor Swift fan with heart condition campaigns for '22' hat at Miami show

South Florida Swifties are counting down to Taylor’s Miami stop this weekend and a young fan and her father are on a mission.

A heart condition has threatened 14-year-old Demi Espinosa's life and she is one of the lucky fans to score tickets to Swift’s Saturday show.

Now, she and her family are hoping to get Taylor’s attention for a coveted moment.

"She was given three days to live at birth, so she was baptized at birth, and she just kept defying the odds. And that's what she's done her whole life,” said Demi’s father, Danny Espinosa.

Call Demi a teenage Swiftie, but not your average one. She’s a heart warrior, born with a rare heart defect that affects her lungs and has kept her in and out of the hospital. She’s even been on life support.

“She's had 13 open hearts [surgeries] to date, and yes, we had some complications, and lost two thirds of her right lung. But she’s kicking butt,” said Danny Espinosa.

They’ve endured setbacks, as she's lost her ability to walk, experienced several code blues, and has had to travel to California for procedures. Danny Espinosa says someone who has helped his daughter along the way is global pop star Taylor Swift.

“The only thing that was working for physical therapy was Taylor Swift songs. So, I became a Swiftie and a softie in this whole process,” said Demi’s dad.

“She inspired me when I was in a hospital. She like, motivated me to continue fighting, healing and I can walk again,” Demi said.

While Demi still has more procedures to go later this year, she’s using that same fighting spirit for Taylor in Miami. The "Eras Tour" returns to the United States this weekend, kicking off at Hard Rock Stadium.

For more than a year, Danny and Demy have been campaigning on social media, sharing her seat number, and manifesting the "22" Hat.

The "22" hat has become a trademark during the "Eras Tour." Swift gives away her hat to a lucky fan during the song “22."

It’s a moment young girls like Demi dream about.

“That would be a once in a lifetime experience and I would love that,” she told NBC6.

"For her to be able to hug Taylor Swift, tell her she loves her and get that hat, wow, that would be unbelievable. But we've talked about it, the journey itself, that we've been on these 442 days with this process. That's the win,” her father said.

For Demi being here is a win. She spreads her joy, optimism, courage and friendship bracelets with other sick children in the hospital.

“She’s like a little mini Taylor Swift except it’s Demi Espinosa,” said dad. “My biggest hope is that you have the best time of your life. You deserve it. You've worked so hard for it."

Even if it’s just in her wildest dreams, maybe it’ll come with a little Swift miracle. Because it’s clear, Demi is no stranger to them.